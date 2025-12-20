NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, December 20 – Knights' Schmid, Panthers' Tarasov Battling For Attention

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

13 games on Saturday, December 20

* = confirmed

Dan Vladar, PHI at Igor Shesterkin, NYR (12:30 p.m. ET)

John Gibson, DET* at Logan Thompson, WSH (12:30 p.m. ET)

Spencer Knight, CHI at Linus Ullmark, OTT (3 p.m. ET)

Calvin Pickard, EDM at Filip Gustavsson, MIN* (3 p.m. ET)

David Rittich, NYI* at Alex Lyon, BUF (5 p.m. ET)

Joel Hofer, STL at Daniil Tarasov, FLA (6 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lankinen, VAN* at Joonas Korpisalo, BOS (7 p.m. ET)

Stuart Skinner, PIT at Jacob Fowler, MTL (7 p.m. ET)

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR at Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB (7 p.m. ET)

Joseph Woll, TOR at Juuse Saros, NSH (7 p.m. ET)

Akira Schmid, VGK at Dustin Wolf, CGY (10 p.m. ET)

Jet Greaves, CBJ at Petr Mrazek, ANA (10 p.m. ET)

Philipp Grubauer, SEA at Yaroslav Askarov, SJ (10 p.m. ET)

Goalies

Yaroslav Askarov, SJ vs. SEA (63% rostered) - FanDuel $7,500

The loss to the Stars was expected, but otherwise the Sharks have been very good. They’ll have no trouble scoring goals against the Kraken, who have signalled they might be throwing in the white towel after trading Mason Marchment. Yaroslav will be going for his third straight game and despite having allowed eight goals has actually been quite good, considering he’s faced 73 shots during that span.

Dan Vladar, PHI at NYR (47% rostered) – FanDuel $7,200

The Rangers are still finding it practically impossible to score goals at home, averaging a pathetic 1.76 goals per game. Vladar, meanwhile, has kept opponents to seven goals in their past four games.

Akira Schmid, VGK at CGY (41% rostered) – FanDuel $7,800

Schmid will be looking for his third straight win, and potentially a chance to wrestle some playing time away from Carter Hart, who has emerged as the 1A option. The Flames are catching fire with five wins in their past seven games and the Knights are missing key players such as Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore, so there is some risk here. The Knights are not providing good goal support without their top players, which puts more pressure on Schmid to be close to perfect.

Alex Lyon, BUF vs. NYI (11% rostered) – FanDuel $7,900

Buffalo’s No. 1 goalie – yes, I said it – will be going for his fifth straight win on home ice where they’ve been good (10-5-2) facing an opponent playing the second half of their back-to-back and starting their backup. Lyon is a solid goalie and seems to find some success everywhere he goes, meaning he might have some season-long fantasy value.

Daniil Tarasov, FLA vs. STL (7% rostered) – FanDuel $8,000

It’s the second game of a back-to-back for the Panthers, who came from behind to defeat the Canes last night, though this matchup should prove much less tough. Tarasov’s won two of his past three games with the only loss coming against the Avs – who are nearly unbeatable – and now faces arguably the league’s worst offense.

