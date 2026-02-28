NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, February 28 – Ingram's Big Chance, Binnington's Redemption

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
13 games on Saturday, February 28
* = confirmed
Stuart Skinner, PIT at Igor Shesterkin, NYR (12:30 p.m. ET)
Jeremy Swayman, BOS at Dan Vladar, PHI (3 p.m. ET)
Connor Ingram, EDM at Yaroslav Askarov, SJ (4 p.m. ET)
Jake Allen, NJ at Jordan Binnington, STL (5 p.m. ET)
Ilya Sorokin, NYI at Jet Greaves, CBJ (6 p.m. ET)
Spencer Knight, CHI at Scott Wedgewood, COL (6 p.m. ET)
Linus Ullmark, OTT at Anthony Stolarz, TOR (7 p.m. ET)
Charlie Lindgren, WSH* at Jakub Dobes, MTL* (7 p.m. ET)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB (7 p.m. ET)
John Gibson, DET at Brandon Bussi, CAR (7 p.m. ET)
Dustin Wolf, CGY at Darcy Kuemper, LA (7 p.m. ET)
Juuse Saros, NSH at Jake Oettinger, DAL (8 p.m. ET)
Kevin Lankinen, VAN at Joey Daccord, SEA (10 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Stuart Skinner, PIT at NYR (55% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800
Impressive 4-1 win against the Devils without several key players, and the Pens should still be the favorite in this matchup. Skinner’s overall numbers continue to be poor – expect at least a few goals against – but he’s secured eight wins in 13 starts for the Pens, who continue to play solid defense in front of their goalies. Tough matchup with a matinee start, but Skinner might be worth rolling the dice here if you’re looking for a win.
Connor Ingram, EDM at SJ (15% rostered) - FanDuel $7,700
It would be absolutely shocking if the Oilers went back to Tristan Jarry, seeing how Ingram had to relieve him Wednesday in Anaheim and stopped 21 of 22 shots against the Kings in an 8-1-win Thursday. No doubt Ingram is the better option right now, and the Sharks have had a lot of trouble dating back to Jan. 29; they’re 0-4-1 and failed to score more than three goals in every game. Ingram doesn’t have to be super sharp for the Oilers to bail him out with their offense.
Jordan Binnington, STL vs. NJ (46% rostered) - FanDuel $7,200
Look for Binnington to get his first start since a pretty solid performance for Canada at the Olympics, not to mention the Blues looked dangerous and balanced in a 5-1 win against the Kraken. The Devils, meanwhile, still have a ton of trouble scoring with only four goals scored in their past five games. They’ve been outscored 6-2 since the Olympics, and playing their third game in four nights. Binnington is a dice roll, but you’re hoping the positive momentum from the Olympics carries over; the Devils also don’t seem to have an answer for their issues right now.
Joey Daccord, SEA vs. VAN (63% rostered) - FanDuel $7,900
It has not been a smooth return-to-action for either of the Kraken’s goalies, but look for Daccord to get the start following Philipp Grubauer’s loss to the Blues. Daccord was on a roll just prior to the break with four straight wins and now gets a really favorable matchup against the worst team in the league that ranks 29th in goals for per game and 32nd in shots per game on the road. Daccord likely won’t see much volume, but he’s also likely to earn the win.
