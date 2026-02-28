NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, February 28 – Ingram's Big Chance, Binnington's Redemption

Look for Binnington to get his first start since a pretty solid performance for Canada at the Olympics, not to mention the Blues looked dangerous and balanced in a 5-1 win against the Kraken. The Devils, meanwhile, still have a ton of trouble scoring with only four goals scored in their past five games. They’ve been outscored 6-2 since the Olympics, and playing their third game in four nights. Binnington is a dice roll, but you’re hoping the positive momentum from the Olympics carries over; the Devils also don’t seem to have an answer for their issues right now.