NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, January 10 – Luukkonen And Sabres Looking To Stay Sharp

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
14 games on Saturday, January 10
* = confirmed
Jonathan Quick, NYR at Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1 p.m. ET)
Dustin Wolf, CGY at Arturs Silovs, PIT (3:30 p.m. ET)
Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ* at Scott Wedgewood, COL (4 p.m. ET)
Jake Oettinger, DAL at Yaroslav Askarov, SJ (4 p.m. ET)
Lukas Dostal, ANA at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF (7 p.m. ET)
Thatcher Demko, VAN at Joseph Woll, TOR (7 p.m. ET)
John Gibson, DET* at Jakub Dobes, MTL (7 p.m. ET)
Daniil Tarasov, FLA at Leevi Merilainen, OTT (7 p.m. ET)
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at Dan Vladar, PHI (7 p.m. ET)
Joey Daccord, SEA at Brandon Bussi, CAR (7 p.m. ET)
Spencer Knight, CHI at Justus Annunen, NSH (8 p.m. ET)
Ilya Sorokin, NYI at Filip Gustavsson, MIN (8 p.m. ET)
Anton Forsberg, LA at Connor Ingram, EDM (10 p.m. ET)
Jordan Binnington, STL at Akira Schmid, VGK (10 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. ANA (39% rostered) - FanDuel $7,600
They’re two teams headed in completely opposite directions with the Sabres winning 12 of their past 13 while the Ducks have lost eight straight and play their fourth and final road game in six nights. Luukkonen has certainly found his game – the entire team has, for sure – and this is shaping up to be a very favorable matchup for the Sabres. The Ducks’ normally excellent offense has been a huge issue, failing to score more than two goals in their past two games.
Arturs Silovs, PIT vs. CGY (13% rostered) - FanDuel $6,900
The Pens are flying with a six-game winning streak while the Flames have lost four straight and once again cannot score on the road, averaging a league-lowest 2.13 goals for per game. They have scored only once in each of their past two games in Montreal and Boston, and in 23 road games so far this season have scored two goals or less 15 times. Silovs’ 3.24 GAA and .884 SP are undeniably poor, but this matchup really tilts in the Pens’ favor. You’re looking for a win, and not any strong peripheral stats from Silovs.
Justus Annunen, NSH vs. CHI (1% rostered) - FanDuel $7,500
This is a good streaming option if Annunen gets the start with the Preds playing back-to-back and likely giving Juuse Saros an extra day’s rest before facing the Caps on Sunday. While Connor Bedard has returned, the Hawks defense has been inconsistent and sometimes abysmal, and may be either starting third-string Drew Commesso for the second night in a row after losing 5-1 to the Caps. It’s either him or perhaps Spencer Knight or Arvid Soderblom, both of whom were unavailable last night due to illness. The Preds are having no trouble scoring goals and Annunen has been excellent in his three starts with two wins and a .932 SP.
Remember to bookmark The Hockey News Fantasy site for stats, news, analysis, rankings, projections and more, including the Sleepers and Keepers fantasy hockey podcast!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.