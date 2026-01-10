NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, January 10 – Luukkonen And Sabres Looking To Stay Sharp

This is a good streaming option if Annunen gets the start with the Preds playing back-to-back and likely giving Juuse Saros an extra day’s rest before facing the Caps on Sunday. While Connor Bedard has returned, the Hawks defense has been inconsistent and sometimes abysmal, and may be either starting third-string Drew Commesso for the second night in a row after losing 5-1 to the Caps. It’s either him or perhaps Spencer Knight or Arvid Soderblom, both of whom were unavailable last night due to illness. The Preds are having no trouble scoring goals and Annunen has been excellent in his three starts with two wins and a .932 SP.