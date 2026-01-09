NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, January 9 – Kings Face Flightless Jets

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
3 games on Friday, January 9
* = confirmed
Logan Thompson, WSH at Spencer Knight, CHI (8 p.m. ET)
Anton Forsberg, LA at Eric Comrie, WPG (8 p.m. ET)
Joel Hofer, STL at Karel Vejmelka, UTA (9 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Anton Forsberg, LA at WPG (6% rostered) - FanDuel $8,000
This should be a battle of the backups with Connor Hellebuyck losing to the Oilers last night, and the Kings have gone with Darcy Kuemper for four straight games and will likely save him for their matchup against the Oilers on Saturday. There’s no question the Kings have struggled, but the Jets have struggled even more, and Forsberg (.901 SP, 2.70 GAA) has also been far more reliable than Comrie (.880 SP, 3.49 GAA).
Joel Hofer, STL at UTA (21% rostered) - FanDuel $7,200
Hofer is available for a lack of a better option… if the Blues can even find out where he is. The Mammoth have won three of their past four and, at times, have been excellent on offense, so this is certainly a risky start. What you’re hoping for is at least a strong performance from Hofer, who has won four of his past five and has kept his opponents to three goals or less. The harder question is what kind of Blues team will show up.
