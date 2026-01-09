NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, January 9 – Kings Face Flightless Jets

Hofer is available for a lack of a better option… if the Blues can even find out where he is. The Mammoth have won three of their past four and, at times, have been excellent on offense, so this is certainly a risky start. What you’re hoping for is at least a strong performance from Hofer, who has won four of his past five and has kept his opponents to three goals or less. The harder question is what kind of Blues team will show up.