NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 17 – Ingram, Dobes Encore

It’s likely Dobes’ net again after Jacob Fowler was tagged in a loss to the Ducks on Sunday, and Dobes will be looking to bounce back after allowing three goals on 20 shots (.850 SP) in his previous start. What tilts the matchup in Dobes’ favor is the Bruins playing the second half of a back-to-back and their mediocre record on the road. Dobes has not been consistent, but the Habs tend to be much more stingy at home, allowing just 25.4 shots against at home, fifth-lowest in the league, compared to 12th-most when they’re on the road.