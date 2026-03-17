NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 17 – Ingram, Dobes Encore

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
9 games on Tuesday, March 17
* = confirmed
Ilya Sorokin, NYI* at Joseph Woll, TOR (7 p.m. ET)
Jeremy Swayman, BOS at Jakub Dobes, MTL (7 p.m. ET)
Brandon Bussi, CAR at Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ (7 p.m. ET)
Filip Gustavsson, MIN at Spencer Knight, CHI (7:30 p.m. ET)
Juuse Saros, NSH at Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (8 p.m. ET)
Alex Nedeljkovic, SJ at Connor Ingram, EDM (9 p.m. ET)
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at Kevin Lankinen, VAN* (10 p.m. ET)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at Adin Hill, VGK (10 p.m. ET)
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at Joey Daccord, SEA (10 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Connor Ingram, EDM vs. SJ (24% rostered) - FanDuel $7,800
It’s Ingram’s net for the rest of the season and he’s coming off an excellent start against the Preds, allowing just one goal on 27 shots (.963 SP). The Sharks should be a more formidable opponent with Macklin Celebrini, but it’s also the fifth and final game of a road trip that started in Buffalo, so you wonder how much the Sharks have left in the tank before going home. The Oilers provide plenty of goal support, putting Ingram in another good position to earn the win.
Jakub Dobes, MTL vs. BOS (32% rostered) - FanDuel $7,600
It’s likely Dobes’ net again after Jacob Fowler was tagged in a loss to the Ducks on Sunday, and Dobes will be looking to bounce back after allowing three goals on 20 shots (.850 SP) in his previous start. What tilts the matchup in Dobes’ favor is the Bruins playing the second half of a back-to-back and their mediocre record on the road. Dobes has not been consistent, but the Habs tend to be much more stingy at home, allowing just 25.4 shots against at home, fifth-lowest in the league, compared to 12th-most when they’re on the road.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at VGK (44% rostered) - FanDuel $7,600
The Knights just haven’t been as good as they used to this season, and now face a buzzsaw-like Sabres team that’s mowed down the league since January. Luukkonen is 8-3-1 since the calendar flipped, and asides from a raucous 8-7 win against the Lightning, has not allowed more than two goals in eight of his past nine starts.
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