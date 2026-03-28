NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 28 – Can Hofer Stay Hot? Can Ingram Win Two In A Row?

Certainly streaming Ingram comes with a high degree of risk, but the Oilers clamped down on defense and on the PK in their previous game against the Knights in a 4-3 win. It was Ingram’s first win in three starts, and he also got some requisite goal support from his offense. The Ducks will be hard to keep off the board, and this has all the makings of a high-scoring game; both of their previous games featured 11 games, and in both games the home team secured the win.