NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, March 28 – Can Hofer Stay Hot? Can Ingram Win Two In A Row?
Will Joel Hofer extend his dominance? Can Connor Ingram snag another crucial win? Find your next waiver wire gem for fantasy hockey glory.
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
15 games on Saturday, March 28
* = confirmed
Linus Ullmark, OTT at Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB (1 p.m. ET)
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at Ilya Sorokin, NYI* (1 p.m. ET)
Lukas Dostal, ANA at Connor Ingram, EDM (3:30 p.m. ET)
Filip Gustavsson, MIN at Jeremy Swayman, BOS (5 p.m. ET)
Jake Oettinger, DAL at Arturs Silovs, PIT (5 p.m. ET)
Jacob Markstrom, NJ at Brandon Bussi, CAR (5 p.m. ET)
Alex Nedeljkovic, SJ at Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ (5 p.m. ET)
Joey Daccord, SEA at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF (5:30 p.m. ET)
Anthony Stolarz, TOR at Joel Hofer, STL (7 p.m. ET)
Jakub Dobes, MTL at Juuse Saros, NSH (7 p.m. ET)
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at Mackenzie Blackwood, COL (7 p.m. ET)
Dan Vladar, PHI at Cam Talbot, DET (8 p.m. ET)
Karel Vejmelka, UTA at Darcy Kuemper, LA (9 p.m. ET)
Nikita Tolopilo, VAN at Dustin Wolf, CGY (10 p.m. ET)
Logan Thompson, WSH at Adin Hill (10:30 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. SEA (55% rostered)
Second half of a back-to-back for the Sabres coming off a 5-2 loss to the Wings, but not much concern against a team that’s lost eight of their past 11 and needed overtime to end a four-game losing streak. The Kraken goaltending and defense has struggled, so look for the Sabres offense to provide some good goal support. Luukkonen is 9-2-2 at home this season and 10-3-2 since Jan. 1.
Joel Hofer, STL vs. TOR (44% rostered)
Arguably the hottest goalie in the league right now with a 21-save shutout win against the Caps and allowed just one goal on 25 shots (.960 SP) against the Sharks. Either Hofer or Jordan Binnington should be good options, though the Blues may elect to stick with the hot hand and start Hofer. The Blues have won three straight and nine of their past 12, while the Leafs are a mediocre 13-17-5 on the road.
Connor Ingram, EDM vs. ANA (23% rostered)
Certainly streaming Ingram comes with a high degree of risk, but the Oilers clamped down on defense and on the PK in their previous game against the Knights in a 4-3 win. It was Ingram’s first win in three starts, and he also got some requisite goal support from his offense. The Ducks will be hard to keep off the board, and this has all the makings of a high-scoring game; both of their previous games featured 11 games, and in both games the home team secured the win.
Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ vs. SJ (9% rostered)
With Jet Greaves coming off a loss, it might be Merzlikins’ turn to start, though both goalies are good streaming options against the Sharks. The Jackets have been a top-five team in 2026, and in eight of their past nine games have kept their opponents to two goals or less. The Jackets are just too deep for the Sharks to handle, and Macklin Celebrini represents their only real scoring threat.
Cam Talbot, DET vs. PHI (8% rostered)
Talbot did not dress Friday with Michal Postava dressing as John Gibson’s backup, but Talbot has not been ruled out of Saturday’s game. Sitting Talbot may have just been a precaution, and the Wings – under immense pressure as the playoffs slip out of reach – delivered a big road win in Buffalo on Friday. Could this be a turnaround? This is the first of three meetings between the two teams this season.
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