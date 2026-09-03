Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Calgary Flames

Target Matt Coronato’s sneaky upside and Zayne Parekh’s power-play potential while navigating a crowded blue line as the Flames prioritize future stars over immediate playoff contention.
Puck drop is nearly here, and with training camps opening across the league, it's officially fantasy draft season. It's been a busy offseason, full of blockbuster trades, big-name signings and roster overhauls that are only just starting to settle.
We're going team by team to help you prepare, flagging a sleeper worth stashing, a breakout candidate ready to take off, and a bust that might not be worth the price you'll pay to draft him. Next up: the Calgary Flames.
Calgary finished last season at 33-38-9, seventh in the Pacific Division, missing the playoffs for a fourth straight year. Off the ice, it's a significant season for the Flames as well, marking the final campaign at the Scotiabank Saddledome before the team moves into a new arena, giving 2026-27 a celebratory undertone even as the roster continues to retool.
Calgary entered the 2026 draft without a top pick after missing out on the lottery, but still walked away with the sixth overall selection, using it on WHL defenseman Carson Carels. With a well-regarded prospect pool now taking shape and Dustin Wolf continuing to anchor the crease, Calgary heads into the year less focused on the standings and more focused on the future.
Sleeper: Matt Coronato
After leading the Flames in scoring this past season, Coronato could very well do it again. The 23-year-old, a former 13th overall pick back in 2021, continues to trend in the right direction, putting together back-to-back 45-point seasons and earning a spot on Team USA at the World Championships, where he chipped in a goal and two assists for three points in eight games.
The hope is that experience helps him take another step forward as a former top-13 prospect with real pedigree, potentially pushing past 50 or even 60 points this season. He's rostered in just seven percent of Yahoo leagues and sits around 235th overall on most platforms, making him an easy sleeper candidate who could climb into the top 150 with a strong season.
Breakout: Zayne Parekh
The offensive defenseman has plenty of people around the league excited, going as early as 135th overall by average draft position. He's expected to continue handling heavy special teams minutes as the quarterback of Calgary's top power-play unit, even while playing on the third defense pairing at even strength.
Parekh managed just nine points in 37 games last season, but with a full offseason of NHL-level development behind him and a full-time role now locked in, there's a real chance he pushes well past that near-20-point full-season pace from a year ago, potentially reaching 35 to 45 points and landing among the league's top-scoring defensemen.
Bust: Simon Nemec
There's plenty of expectation around Nemec getting a bigger role in Calgary after the Flames added the former second overall pick from 2022. Some believe an extended runway could finally let him show off his prospect pedigree, but the path may not be as open as it looks.
Calgary's right side is crowded, with Zach Whitecloud manning the top pairing alongside Kevin Bahl, while Parekh is set to soak up the bulk of power-play time, leaving Nemec ticketed for the second unit.
Nemec is currently going as high as 143rd overall by average draft position, right in the same range as players like Noah Hanifin, Justin Faulk and Thomas Chabot, all of whom project to have clearer paths to stronger ice time and point production.
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