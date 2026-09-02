Trends to Watch, Strategies for Your Upcoming Fantasy Hockey Draft

Master the art of patience at center while navigating high-stakes positional runs. Use these data-driven insights to identify mid-round steals and build a championship-caliber roster this season.
The draft is one of the most crucial parts of the fantasy hockey season. It's where you decide who becomes the foundation of your roster, where you take a chance on breakout candidates who could carry your league, and where you try to avoid the players who could sink your season before it even starts.
Everyone develops their own strategy for when to target certain positions, and getting that timing right, especially at positions prone to runs, can make or break a draft. We've done some of that homework for you, digging into the trends worth knowing before you sit down on draft day.
Two of the biggest trends worth focusing on: avoid overloading on centers early, and know exactly when a positional run is coming, whether that's at defense or goaltender.
Centers: Go Elite or Wait
At the very top of the draft, there are centers worth taking regardless of position, names like Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon who simply make your team better than anyone else available.
Once you're past that top tier, though, patience becomes the smarter approach. One strategy is locking in a clear-cut top center early, someone like McDavid, MacKinnon, Auston Matthews or Jack Hughes in the first round, then pairing them with a reliable second center much later, even outside the top 100 picks.
Names like Sam Bennett, Quinton Byfield, Joel Eriksson Ek, Nico Hischier and Matt Barzal often fall into that range and can be perfectly solid second-center options. Avoiding centers through the middle rounds and waiting until later leaves you far less exposed if a run at another position catches you off guard.
Defense: Watch for the Mid-Draft Rush
Average draft position data shows the rush at defense typically starts somewhere in the 50 to 80 overall range, roughly rounds five through eight in a 10-team league, or rounds five through seven in a 12-team league.
This is the stretch where you need to already know which defensemen you want, because they can disappear faster than expected. Rasmus Dahlin, ranked 41st overall, is going off the board at 35 on average. Matthew Schaefer, ranked 42nd, is going even earlier at 32. Even if it means reaching slightly earlier than his ranking suggests, this is the range where getting ahead of the run pays off.
This stretch also tends to be where certain forwards start slipping further than their rankings suggest, creating value if you're willing to wait. Robert Thomas, ranked 57th, isn't going off the board until pick 76 on average. Adam Fantilli, ranked 58th, is falling all the way to 98.
The early 70s in particular is where several forwards drop quickly: Roope Hintz (ranked 70th, going at 120), Dylan Larkin (ranked 71st, going at 92), Ivan Demidov (ranked 72nd, going at 84), Drake Batherson (ranked 74th, going at 83), Beckett Sennecke (ranked 75th, going at 103) and Logan Cooley (ranked 76th, going at 118). These are exactly the kind of players you can afford to let fall past their ranking, giving you the flexibility to address needs like defense or goaltending first.
Goaltending: Two Distinct Rush Points
Goaltending has its own set of patterns worth tracking. Starting-caliber netminders tend to get scooped up steadily throughout the first 11 rounds, but the real rush for a steady backup option hits in the 114 to 135 range, roughly rounds 12 through 14 in a 10-team league, or rounds 10 through 12 in a 12-team league.
On average, around 18 different goaltenders come off the board in that window. Some drafters will use this stretch to lock in both members of their goalie tandem, others will grab their second starter here, but almost everyone is looking for a reliable third option or backup by the time this window closes.
Knowing these pressure points ahead of time, when positions tend to run and when you can afford to sit back, gives you a real edge on draft day, whether that means jumping early to beat a run or staying patient to grab value that falls further than it should.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.