Sleepers And Keepers NHL Fantasy Hockey Podcast: Episode 74 - Opening Doors Of Opportunity For Comrie, Lindholm As Jets And Bruins Deal With Injuries

In episode 74 of the Sleepers and Keepers fantasy hockey podcast, fantasy experts Jason Chen and Jan Levine along with producer Connor Somerville discuss the Jets losing Connor Hellebuyck to knee surgery for four-to-six weeks, Charlie McAvoy missing time for the Bruins due to surgery and potential injuries to Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point for the Lightning. We further analyze the line changes to the top lines for the Sabres, Avalanche, Kings, Canadiens, Sharks, Leafs and more.

