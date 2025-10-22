Brad Marchand gets emotional as Bruins, fans pay him touching tribute in Boston

Tuesday night was one to mark for hockey fans in Boston.

Longtime Bruins superstar Brad Marchand, who was traded to the Florida Panthers at last season’s Trade Deadline, was back in Beantown.

It was the first time Marchand suited up for an NHL game at TD Garden in anything other than Bruins gear.

During the game’s first TV timeout, the Bruins played a tribute video for Marchand on the arena’s jumbotron.

As it played, fans began giving Marchand a standing ovation, one that lasted for several minutes after the video was done playing.

There was a camera on Marchand the entire time, and he appeared to get more and more emotional as the cheering continued.

With tears in his eyes, Marchand tapped his hand to his chest before extending it to the fans, thanking them for the touching gesture.

You can check out footage of the incredible moments in the X post below:

Photo caption: Oct 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates during warm ups before their game against the Boston Bruins period at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)