Bruins Superstar Forward Speaks About Panthers' Marchand Returning To Boston

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, which comes with Brad Marchand's highly anticipated return to Boston.

The 37-year-old spent 16 seasons in Boston, scoring 422 goals and 976 points in 1090 games. In his time with the Bruins, he won a Stanley Cup and helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup finals appearance in 2019.

A teammate of Marchand's for the previous 11 seasons, David Pastrnak spoke about Marchand's return.

"It's definitely going to be weird probably when we get home tomorrow," Pastrnak said. "He's been a longtime Bruin, so I'm pretty sure it's gonna be special and hard at the same time for him, but for us, we have other stuff to worry about. So, it will definitely be good to see him back, but at the same time, we have to maintain our focus."

Pastrnak then made it clear that he expects Marchand to chirp him and his Bruins teammates in their contest.

"He's for sure going to be all over. He's going to run his mouth," Pastrnak said with a smile. "I can't wait for the matchup. It will be really fun, and maybe he will be too nice. We will see."

Pastrnak and Marchand are both off to solid starts offensively. Marchand has notched three goals and six points in seven games and Pastrnak has recorded four goals and eight points in seven games.

There teams are struggling at the moment, but the Bruins are returning from a road trip while the Panthers are nearing the end.

NHL fines Brad Marchand for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' after he ripped apart Rasmus Dahlin's helmet

Brad Marchand's helmet-ripping incident against Rasmus Dahlin costs him $5,000.