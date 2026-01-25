Brad Marchand returns to Panthers lineup in Minnesota after 7 game absence

Surprise! Brad Marchand rejoins the Panthers lineup, boosting their offense and playoff push after a significant injury absence.
Marchand, you ready? Good, cause you’re going!
When the Florida Panthers took the ice for pregame warmups on Saturday night in Minnesota, there was an unexpected surprise that emerged from the locker room.
Brad Marchand, who has missed each of the past seven games with an undisclosed injury, joined his teammates for warmups.
Marchand lined up on the right side of a line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
A.J. Greer was moved alongside the duo of Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, while Sam Reinhart slid to a line with Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues.
Florida will seek their fifth road win in six tries against the Wild before heading straight to Chicago to complete a back-to-back set on Sunday.
Despite missing the chunk of time, Marchand remains tied for the team lead in assists and one point back of Sam Reinhart for the team lead in points. He’s been an integral part of Florida remaining in contention during their injury woes.
Photo caption: Jan 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)