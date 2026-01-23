Logo
Panthers earn gritty 2-1 shootout win over Jets

David Dwork
6h
Panthers battled hard in a tight defensive affair, securing a crucial shootout victory after a nail-biting overtime.

The Florida Panthers kicked off their three-game road trip in chilly Manitoba on Thursday night.

Florida dug deep and picked up a crucial 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The game remained scoreless until late in the second period thanks to some excellent defensive hockey from both teams.

For Florida, their play in their own end of the ice was inspiring, taking away the middle of the ice from the Jets and frustrating them over and over.

A faceoff in the Winnipeg zone with just over a minute to go led to the game’s opening goal.

Playing in just his second game of the season, Matthew Tkachuk picked up the puck along the half wall and sent a nice, flat pass to the slot.

That’s where Sam Bennett was waiting, and he blasted a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck to give Florida a 1-0 lead at the 18:49 mark.

Winnipeg tied the game 5:24 into the third period, and after playing such a sound defensive game, it was a turnover in their own zone that cost the Cats their lead.

As Uvis Balinskis tried to skate with the puck toward his own blue line, he had his pocket picked from behind by Jonathan Toews.

Toews then fed Cole Perfetti across the zone and his quick forehand-backhand move was enough to fool Daniil Tarasov and knot the score at one.

That’s how the game would remain though regulation and the three-on-three overtime, which meant it was destined to end in a shootout.

Goals by Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart, as well as a pair of stops by Tarasov, earned the Panthers two big points.

The win was also the first for Paul Maurice back in Winnipeg since he was coaching the Jets.

On to Minnesota, where it may actually be colder than it was in Winnipeg.

Photo caption: Jan 22, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

