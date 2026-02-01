Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Florida Can't Hold Late Lead In 2-1 Loss To Winnipeg On Home Ice cover image

Florida Can't Hold Late Lead In 2-1 Loss To Winnipeg On Home Ice

David Dwork
5h
Partner
172Members·3,244Posts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
David Dwork
5h
Updated at Feb 1, 2026, 04:35
Partner

Florida squandered a late lead as Winnipeg's explosive third-period rally silenced the home crowd, snatching a 2-1 crucial victory away from the Panthers.

The Florida Panthers came up short on Saturday in the first of a three-game homestand.

Playing just their third game in Sunrise over the past several weeks, Florida took a lead into the third period only to lose 2-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena.

Despite skating without key forwards Brad Marchand (undisclosed) and Anton Lundell (upper-body), Florida played a strong game during the opening periods and took an earned lead into the late stages of the contest.

That lead was off a snipe by young forward Eetu Luostarien that came moments after Florida came off the power play.

As Jets’ defenseman Logan Stanley was sprinting out of the penalty box after serving a two-minute minor for cross-checking Florida forward Mackie Samoskevich, Evan Rodrigues corralled the puck at the blue line and fed an open Eetu in the right circle.

It didn’t take long for Luostarinen to wind up and fire a laser of a wrist shot past a screened Jets’ goalie Eric Comrie’s glove and into the net at the 14:40 mark of the first period.

Florida held onto that lead into the third period, and it wasn’t until nearly the halfway point of that final frame that Winnipeg finally was able to light the lamp.

After Gabe Vilardi made a couple nice moves to get to the Cats’ net, a streaking Cole Perfetti found a rebound and beat Sergei Borbovsky to knot the score at one at the 8:34 mark of the third period.

That’s how the score would remain until there was just 4:14 on the clock.

On what appeared to be a harmless zone entry, Winnipeg made a couple quick passes to completely bewilder the Panthers and take a 2-1 lead in the game’s final minutes.

It was a great passing sequence, with Gus Nyquist finding Kyle Connor entering the zone and then Connor going to the back of the crease where Mark Scheifele was waiting to slam home what proved to be the game-winning goal.

On to the Sabres.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers Begin First Homestand Of 2026 Against Visiting Jets

The Hockey Show: On Location For NHL Stadium Series In The New Official State of Hockey

Panthers' Brad Marchand Sustains An Undisclosed Injury Against Blues; Set To Re-Evaluated

Three Takeaways: Panthers Giving Maximum Effort, Costly Errors Difficult To Overcome

Panthers Give Up Power Play Goal With 8.4 Seconds Left, Lose 5-4 In St. Louis

Photo caption: Jan 31, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Game Day
1