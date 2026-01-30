The Hockey Show: On Location For NHL Stadium Series In The New Official State of Hockey

Florida hosts outdoor NHL hockey again! Join us live from Tampa for Stadium Series, pirate themes, and a deep dive into the Lightning's success.
The Hockey Show is on the road this week.
That’s because the focus of the NHL is once again on the state of Florida, so naturally the two Florida boys who host The Hockey Show, Roy Bellamy and David Dwork, are in the middle of all the fun.
This time it’s for the 2026 NHL Stadium Series which is taking place in Tampa, less than a month after the league held the 2026 Winter Classic in Miami.
Yes, you are reading that correctly. Outdoor hockey in Florida is officially a thing.
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins on top of a giant treasure map inside Raymond James Stadium.
If its anything like what we saw for the Winter Classic, fans are in for a major treat.
This week on The Hockey Show, Roy and Dave went on location in Tampa after being granted access to the stadium a couple days early.
Joining the show this week was Lightning beat reporter for The Hockey News Diandra Loux to provide insight into Tampa Bay’s excellent season, how they’ve found success despite dealing with a plethora of injuries and whether this will be the season Jon Cooper finally wins the Jack Adams Award.
They also chatted about Florida being the official State of Hockey and some of the pirate-related events happening around Tampa this weekend.
You can check out this week’s full show and interview in the videos below: