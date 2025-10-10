Marchand, Lundell score as Panthers clip Flyers 2-1

The Florida Panthers continued their season-opening homestand on Thursday night when they welcomed the Philadelphia Flyers to Sunrise.

Similarly to Opening Night, this game was a tightly contested matchup featuring the defending champion Panthers and a young Flyers squad looking to get their season off on the right foot.

Philly put up a good fight, but ultimately it was the Panthers skating off with a 2-1 victory on home ice.

Things started out with the Cats and Flyers skating to a scoreless opening period.

Despite each team being called for a pair of minor penalties, goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers and Dan Vladar for the Flyers stood tall, combining to stop all 19 shots the two teams put up.

The first power play of the second period went to Florida, and they made the Flyers pay.

Evan Rodrigues spotted Anton Lundell streaking down the slot and found him with a perfect pass, and Lundell quickly deposited the puck behind Vladar’s blocker to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at the 5:29 mark.

About midway through the period, Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov left the ice in pain after appearing to miss on a hit, going into the boards in the neutral zone awkwardly.

He appeared to be clutching his right arm or wrist as he skated off and did not return to the game after that.

Philadelphia tied the game late in the middle frame right off a faceoff in Florida’s end of the ice.

Noah Cates won the draw and went straight to the net, popping home the rebound off a Tyson Forester shot to send the game into the third period knotted at one.

It didn’t take long once the final frame began for the Panthers to re-take the lead.

Brad Marchand skated to a loose puck along the half boards in the Flyers zone and quickly sent a wrist shot past a screened Vladar and into the top corner of the net to restore Florida’s one-goal lead.

That’s all the help Bobrovsky would need, finishing with 19 saves while earning his second win in as many tries.

On to the Senators.

Photo caption: Oct 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (17) after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)