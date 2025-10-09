Florida Panthers rearrange championship banners, which are now in chronological order

There has been a bit of remodeling around Aremant Bank Arena.

This season, fans attending Florida Panthers home games will be greeted with a massive new scoreboard and LED rings above the ice. This we knew.

Earlier this week when the Cats hosted Opening Night, they raised a Stanley Cup Champions banner to the arena rafters for the second straight year.

For just that night, the banner hung above Florida’s goal crease.

After the game it was moved to its new, permanent location, which is above the player benches.

Prior to this season, the banners weren’t in a perfect, chronological order, but that has been changed, too.

Now they hang in the order in which they were created, starting with Florida’s Eastern Conference Champions banner from 1996.

There are currently 11 banners hanging on that side of the ice, with the three retired numbers moved to the opposite side of the rink.

Florida has four Eastern Conference Champions banners (1995-96, 2022-23, 2023-34, 2024-25), four division champion banners (one Southeast Division Champs banner from 2011-12 and three Atlantic Division Champions banners from 2015-16, 2021-22 and 2023-24), a Presidents’ Trophy banner from 2021-22 and, of course, those two gorgeous Stanley Cup Champions banners.

Don’t be surprised to see them continue adding new banners in the coming seasons, either.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Sergei Bobrovsky To Start Against Flyers; Daniil Tarasov's Panthers Debut To Wait

Panthers look to build off Opening Night win as hungry Flyers arrive in Sunrise

Panthers' Sam Reinhart Misses Practice; Coach Paul Maurice Claims 'He's Fine'

Three Takeaways: Florida's penalty kill starts strong, Spencer Knight looks great in return to Sunrise

The Hockey Show: Postgame reaction to Panthers picking up Opening Night win over Chicago