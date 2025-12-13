Panthers challenging road trip continues with stop in Dallas

The Florida Panthers will continue their four-game road trip on Saturday night when they make a stop in Texas on their way back east.

Florida has gone 1-1-0 on the trip so far, picking up an exciting win in Utah over the Mammoth before getting blown out in Colorado by the Avalanche.

Now they’ll face another one of the top teams in the NHL when they battle Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars.

While Colorado has received much of the attention, and rightly so, as the league’s best team, Dallas hasn’t been far behind them.

Entering play Saturday, the Stars have 47 points, which represents the second-highest total in the league, behind only the aforementioned Avalanche and seven points clear of the next highest team.

Perhaps unfortunately for Florida, the Stars are fresh off a frustrating 5-2 loss on the road to the Minnesota Wild and will likely be hungry to get back on the right track.

Of course, the Panthers are in a similar spot, looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 6-2 trouncing in Colorado.

The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for Florida, only their second stretch of three consecutive victories this season.

Getting back on track won’t be easy, but as the saying goes, if it wasn’t hard then everyone would do it.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Saturday’s soiree with the Stars:

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor – Jack Stucnicka – Jesper Boqvist

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

The Hockey Show: Ways to make NHL even better, Oilers get their goalie, Vegas shelters Carter Heat from media

Panthers struggle keeping up with speedy Avalanche, fall 6-1 in Colorado

Outdoor fan festival coming to Miami for 2026 Winter Classic

An On Form Carter Verhaeghe Is Reminding The NHL How Dangerous The Panthers Can Be

Surging Panthers continue road trip with challenging visit to face NHL-best Avalanche

Photo caption: Nov 1, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) moves the puck against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)