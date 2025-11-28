Panthers continue season-long homestand against lowly Flames

The Florida Panthers might be a salty bunch when they host the Calgary Flames on Friday afternoon in Sunrise.

Florida dropped their last game on Wednesday night against Philadelphia by allowing a pair of goals in the final minute after playing much of the second half of the game with the score knotted at two.

They were understandably still pretty upset when speaking with the media after the game, and considering the way Florida has typically bounced back under Head Coach Paul Maurice, the Flames could be in for a bit of trouble on Friday.

This will be the first of two meetings between the Cats and Flames this season.

Last year, Florida and Calgary each earned a shutout victory on home ice, with both games ending in the same 3-0 final score.

It’s been a tough year so far for the Flames.

They picked up a shootout victory on Opening Night in Edmonton but won just one of their next 12 after that.

Currently the Flames are 8-14-3, one point ahead of Nashville (who have played two less games) for the worst record in the league.

To Calgary’s credit, half of their wins have come over their past seven games (4-2-1), so perhaps the Flames are starting to turn a corner.

When looking at the Panthers offense this season, much of the attention has gone to Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart, and rightly so.

Reinhart has racked up 11 goals and 18 points over his past 15 games while Marchand has only gone pointless in three of the 22 games he’s played this season, currently pacing the team with 14 goals and 26 points.

Lately, though, Florida has been getting some solid offensive contributions from a recently formed line of Sam Bennett centering Carter Verhaeghe and A.J. Greer.

In the five games they’ve played together, Bennett has two goals and five points on 13 shots and a plus-5 on-ice rating, Verhaeghe has two goals and seven points on nine shots and a plus-four rating, and Greer has three goals and an assist on 15 shots on a plus-seven rating.

Remember folks, this game has an early 4 p.m. start time, and if you're planning on heading to the arena, don't forget it's Black Friday and there's a massive shopping mall right next door.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Friday’s meeting with the Flames:

Mackie Samoskevich – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor – Luke Kunin – Jack Devine

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

Photo caption: Mar 1, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)