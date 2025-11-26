Matthew Tkachuk confirms return to ice, says recovery is trending 'really well' on latest Wingmen episode

The latest episode of the Wingmen podcast brought some juicy information for fans of both the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators.

We’ll start with Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk, who has not played since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last June.

He’s been recovering from offseason surgery after suffering, and playing through, a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia during the 4 Nations tournament in February.

There had been hope that if his recovery went as planned, he could come back sometime in December, and it seems things are still trending in that direction.

Last week, it was reported by THN Florida that Tkachuk had resumed skating, and during this week’s episode of Wingmen, his podcast with his brother Brady Tkachuk, Matthew said he was indeed back on the ice and progressing toward a return.

Matthew also admitted that he felt better when he hit the ice this week than he did during the playoffs, so that sure sounds like a positive.

“I’m just excited for…being able to ramp it up, I’m just excited to get out with the boys, I don’t know when that’s going to be, but it’s kind of, obviously, getting over that hump sooner rather than later,” he said. “It’s starting to trend really, really well.”

As for Brady, he revealed that he would be shedding his non-contact jersey and was targeting Ottawa’s game in his hometown of St. Louis on Friday to return from a thumb injury.

He also said he plans to host all of his Ottawa teammates and trainers at his parents’ house for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday in St. Louis.

Overall, it seems there is quite a bit for the Tkahcuk boys to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

You can check out the latest episode of Wingmen in the video below:

Photo caption: May 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) looks on against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)