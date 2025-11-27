Late goals doom Panthers in 4-2 loss to Philadelphia

The Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up their three-game regular season series on Wednesday night in Sunrise.

In what was a tight game for much of the night, the Flyers came out on top thanks to a pair of last-minute goals, defeating the Panthers 4-2.

Florida scored the game’s opening goal 5:21 into the first period, and it came off the stick of Brad Marchand.

Moments after a flurry in which Flyers goalie Dan Vladar made several strong saves, and Carter Verhaeghe rang one off the post, Sam Bennett cut to the net and saucered a pass to Marchand in the slot, and he roofed the puck over Vladar’s glove.

It was about a period later that the Panthers doubled their lead.

A pretty passing play that started with A.J. Greer in the high slot saw the puck travel to Aaron Ekblad, then Sam Bennett at the side of the net. His cross-ice pass to Verhaeghe was so good, there was nothing but a wide-open net for Verhaeghe to guide the puck into.

At the 5:16 mark of the second period, the Cats had opened up a nice two-goal advantage.

Philadelphia was able to get on the scoreboard a few minutes later when a point shot from Emil Andrae got past a screened Sergei Bobrovsky, who was trying to regrip his stick after it fell from his hand due to a nice save on Jamie Drysdale a moment prior.

Another long Flyers shot got past Bobrovsky less than four minutes later, and once again it was off the stick of Andrae.

This time, the long wrist shot was deflected on its way to the goal by Matvei Michkov, tying the game at two with 8:49 go to in the second period.

That’s how the score would remain until the final minute of the game.

Tyson Foerster took a shot that was blocked by Aaron Ekblad, but the puck went right back to Foerster.

With Ekblad down and in pain, Foerster shot the puck again, and this time it got through and past Bobrovsky, giving the Flyers a 3-2 lead with 44.5 seconds to go.

Sean Couturier added another goal 21 seconds later before Bobrovksy could get to the bench, cementing a solid victory for the visitors.

On to the Flames.

Photo caption: Nov 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) shoots the puck but cannot score against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and defenseman Seth Jones (3) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)