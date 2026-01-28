Panthers fail to build on road momentum, lose to visiting Mammoth

The Florida Panthers returned to home ice looking to build on their recent road success.
Unfortunately for the Carts, they came up short on home ice for the third time in four tries this month, falling 4-3 to the visiting Utah Mammoth.
It was the visitors who struck first on this night, and they did it while down a man.
With Brandon Tanev in the penalty box for tripping A.J. Greer, a turnover by Uvis Balinskis at the Utah blue line led to a breakaway for Nick Schmaltz.
A couple quick forehand-backhand dekes later, Schmaltz sent his 19th goal of the season past the blocker of a sprawling Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead with 4:14 to go in the first period.
Florida tied the game early in the second on the first NHL goal scored by Sandis Vilmanis in just his ninth National League game.
Less than a minute later, the combination of a tough line change and a turnover by Florida led to the Mammoth moving quickly into the Florida zone.
Sean Durzi scored into a yawning cage after a couple quick cross-zone passes by Utah, giving them a 2-1 lead 3:46 into the period.
Florida again tied the game, and again it was the hard-working fourth line.
After Jeff Petry forced a turnover at the Utah blue line, A.J. Greer pushed the puck along to Vilmanis, who drove to the net. The puck came off his stick and went right to Cole Schwindt, and he beat Vanecek to tie the game once again.
A point shot by Sean Durzi was deflected by fellow defenseman Mikhail Sergachev with 8:55 left in the third period to give Utah their third lead of the night.
Two embellishment penalties called on the Panthers, one on Evan Rodrigues and another on Matthew Tkachuk, greatly hindered Florida’s ability to mount a comeback in the final minutes.
An empty-net goal by Barrett Hayton would seal the deal for the Mammoth, and it was a needed goal due to a tally by Carter Verhaeghe with 14.6 on the clock.
On to St. Louis.
LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA
Photo caption: Jan 27, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) attempts to deflect the puck against Utah Mammoth goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)