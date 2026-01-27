Aleksander Barkov Joined By Three Other Injured Florida Panthers Players As They Skate Privately

Maurice had stated that Gadjovich likely wouldn’t return until after the Olympic break, which would mean his return would be in late February or early March. The 27-year-old skated in 10 games before his injury, recording three assists.
As for Kulikov, the Panthers aren’t expecting him to return until mid-March as he recovers from a labral tear. He had only participated in two games before sustaining his injury.
While none of these player’s returns are imminent, it’s another positive step in their road to recovery. The next step for all of these players is to join the team at practice and begin skating at game speed.
