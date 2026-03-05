Panthers Road Trip Continues In Columbus As Desperate Cats Claw For Points

With playoff hopes fading, Panthers face surging Blue Jackets as injured stars return and the trade deadline looms.
The Florida Panthers are gearing up to play their final game before the NHL Trade Deadline.
With their playoff hopes dwindling following three consecutive losses, the Panthers are in Ohio for a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
About 17 hours later, the Trade Deadline will hit.
Unfortunately for Florida, a stretch of eight defeats in 10 games has cost them deadly, dropping the Panthers from three points out of a playoff spot to their current position, 10 points back with only 21 games left to play.
Columbus, meanwhile, is three points behind the Boston Bruins for that final Wild Card spot.
The Blue Jackets have points in 10 of their past 11 games and are 13-2-1 since Jan 11.
Florida has welcomed several long-injured players back into their lineup recently, and that may continue on Thursday night.
Defenseman Seth Jones, who has missed more than two months, is close to making his return, and that could come in Columbus or Detroit on Friday.
Over the past several games, Florida has welcomed back Dmitry Kulikov and Tomas Nosek as well, with forward Jonah Gadjovich, who has been out since late October, also nearing a return to the lineup.
Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Thursday’s battle with the Blue Jackets:
Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk
Photo caption: Mar 20, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) reaches for the loose puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images)