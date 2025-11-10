Panthers wrap up road trip in Las Vegas with matchup against formidable Knights squad

The Florida Panthers will wrap up their four-game western swing on Monday night when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida has won just one of three so far on the trip, though it can be argued that they've deserved a better result.

After kicking off the roadie with an embarrassing 7-3 loss in Anaheim, Florida put together one of their strongest outings of the season two nights later in Los Angeles, defeating the Kings 5-2.

Unfortunately for the Cats, they weren’t able to build any momentum on the victory, at least in the standings, due to them getting goalied by Yaroslav Askarov on Saturday night in San Jose.

Florida dominated the final 40 minutes of that game but couldn’t get the puck past San Jose’s spectacular young goaltender and ultimately had to accept the undeserved defeat.

Now, if the Panthers can wrap up the road trip with a strong, resounding win in a very tough building to play at, it would go a long way toward treating this adversity-filled expedition as a positive experience.

This game will also be the second and final meeting between Florida and the Golden Knights this season.

They previously locked horns just over two weeks ago, a game the Panthers were quite pleased with.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who is expected to start on Monday, turned aside 26 shots while helping the Cats to a 3-0 win over Vegas.

We’ll see if they find a way to pull off a repeat performance in a building that, for many of these players, comes with some pretty harsh memories.

Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Monday’s matchup in Vegas:

Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist – Sam Bennett – Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer – Cole Schwindt – Noah Gregor

Gus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dominic Sebrango – Jeff Petry

Photo caption: Nov 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)