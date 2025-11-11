Panthers wrap up road trip with resounding 3-2 win in Las Vegas

The Florida Panthers wrapped up their latest road trip on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Fortunately for the Panthers, they played a third straight solid game, taking down the host Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena.

An evenly matched first period finally saw someone break through, and it was Florida that got the job done.

Moments after Mackie Samoskevich set up Jeff Petry with a grade-A chance coming down from the point, the puck found its way around to Donovan Sebrango.

The young blueliner quickly fed Jesper Boqvist in the high slot, and his one-timer went off the past Carl Lindbom and into the net, giving the Cats a 1-0 lead with 5:13 left in the opening period.

Boqvist made sure that the puck was picked up for Sebrango, as his primary assist was his first NHL point.

Florida’s penalty kill came up big midway through the game after the Panthers were forced to kill 1:10 of 5-on-3 time after back-to-back penalties by defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola.

A few minutes later, and moments after Sergei Bobrovsky robbed Ivan Barbashev at the side of the net with a great sliding save, Brad Marchand flew down the left wing, cut to the middle of the ice and backhanded a shot over Lindbom’s glove to double Florida’s lead.

Once the third period began, it took the Golden Knights only 85 seconds to get on the board as Tomas Hertl beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the bottom of the left circle to end Bob’s big at consecutive shutouts against Vegas.

Less than four minutes later, Florida cashed in with a power play goal to restore their two-goal advantage.

Sam Reinhart scored his eighth of the season, deflecting a Seth Jones shot along the ice past Lindbom’s right pad to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead at the 4:54 mark.

Almost exactly five minutes after that, Barbashev’s shot deflected off Reinahrt’s stick as he tried blocking the puck, and it went just under the crossbar to bring the home team back within one.

That’s as close as they would get, thanks to some strong Panthers defending and a few high end saves by Bobrovsky.

Florida’s next game is at home, on Thursday against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

On to the Caps.

Photo caption: Nov 10, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers center Jesper Boqvist (70) celebrates with defenseman Jeff Petry (2) and defenseman Donovan Sebrango (6) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)