Penalties consume Panthers preseason-ending win over Tampa; Aaron Ekblad leaves game early

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their respective preseasons on Saturday night in Sunrise.

Much like the previous meeting between the two intra-state rivals that took place in Tampa on Thursday, one that ended with 186 penalty minutes being called, Saturday’s game felt like it had equal parts hockey and extracurricular activities.

In just the first period, which took 53 minutes to complete thanks to all the rough stuff, the Cats and Bolts combined for 64 penalty minutes and four game misconducts.

One of the men shown the gate was Tampa’s Scott Sabourin, who was one of several Tampa players called up from their AHL affiliate hours before the game who showed a propensity for getting physical with Panthers players right from the start.

Sabourin was tossed from the game after hitting and then cross-checking Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the face at the 2:18 mark of the first period, ending both of their nights after one shift.

After the game, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on Ekblad, only saying that he would be reevaluated on Sunday.

As is generally the case, the Panthers didn’t let any of that phase them in pursuing of the greater good: picking up two points.

While the Lightning were racking up the ejections (three Tampa players were shown the gate during the opening period), Florida was putting the puck in the net.

Power play goals from Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues, and an even strength tally off the stick of Jack Studnicka, sent the Cats into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead.

Unsurprisingly, the arrival of the middle frame brought more of the same.

As Tampa players continued congregating in the penalty box, Florida kept pumping in the power play goals.

Jeff Petry joined the fun, and both Samoskevich and Rodrigues tickled the twine for a second time to give the Cats a hearty 6-0 lead.

Rodrigues picked up the hat trick during the third period, and yes, as you may have guessed, it came with Florida on the power play.

Samoskevich lost his shot at a hatty when he was one of four players ejected at the 4:01 mark of the third.

When the dust settled, Florida and Tampa combined for an eye-popping 274 penalty minutes and the Panthers skated away with a 7-0 win.

For those wondering, the Cats and Bolts meet for the first time during the regular season on Nov. 15 in Sunrise.

On to Opening Night.

Photo caption: Oct 2, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) pushes Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) down to the ice in the third period at Benchmark International Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)