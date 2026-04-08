Brad Marchand Is Florida Panthers Nominee For 2026 Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy

“He's been one of my best friends for a very, very long time, over 25 years,” Marchand said of MacCallum. “It still is a very tragic and heart wrenching situation and loss for everybody that knew Saleh and the family. It was a really tough time, one of the mentally toughest situations I've ever dealt with or gone through, or seen people close to me go through. It's just not something that you can relate to in any type of way and really know how to be there for someone in that type of situation, and I was just so grateful that the Panthers organization and everybody involved here just kind of allowed me to go be there for the family and be able to support them and honor Saleh. Not every team has that respect and allows the players to do that.”