Brady Tkachuk Wants To Experience With Panthers Same Big Game Success He's Enjoyed With Team USA

“Just talking with him, I love the non-negotiables that you agree on as a coach and as a player,” Tkachuk said of Maurice. “And that's always something that you can come back to if you're in a rut, if you're in a struggle, that you can just always go back to your non-negotiables and just focus on that, and that’s usually where you find your game again, and then take off. It's something that, with his pedigree and hearing all the things that guys love playing for him and he holds everybody accountable, but winning is this soul focus. It's exciting to have a coach like that and being able to learn a lot from him.”