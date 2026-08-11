Broward County Proposing Major Development Project For Area Surrounding Amerant Bank Arena
Transforming over 150 acres, including Amerant Bank Arena's parking lots, into a vibrant development hub, Broward County’s ambitious mixed-use proposal introduces 1,400 residences, 600 hotel rooms, and retail to the Florida Panthers' doorstep.
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