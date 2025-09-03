Celebrating 5-year anniversary of Florida Panthers hiring Bill Zito as general manager

Boy, the past five years sure have gone by quickly.

That will happen when they’re five of the best years of your existence.

It was exactly five years ago Tuesday, on Sept. 2 of 2020, that the Florida Panthers made one of the best and most important decisions in franchise history.

They hired Bill Zito.

In the years since, Florida has gone from a team that hadn’t won a playoff series in a quarter century to one that is now the toast of the league.

Under Zito, the Panthers have won a Presidents’ Trophy, reached the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons and captured back-to-back championships.

They have also hosted an NHL All-Star Game, opened a brand-new practice facility in Fort Lauderdale and in a few months will host the 2026 Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami.

If all that isn’t enough, there are also the future prospects of the Panthers.

Florida’s incredibly formidable roster, which is full of young, talented players who are either in the prime of their careers or just reaching those ages, are all locked up to long-term, team friendly contracts.

Combine that with a salary cap that is expected to continue rising annually and you’ve got a recipe for what could be the NHL’s next dynasty.

What has your favorite Bill Zito move been since his arrival? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo caption: Panthers General Manager Bill Zito places the Stanley Cup on a table on Wednesday August 14, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. (© Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)