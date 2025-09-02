Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis invited to meet with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Riga

A member of the Florida Panthers defensive corps was the recent recipient of a major honor back in his homeland.

It’s no secret that Latvia has emerged as one of the most hockey-crazed nations in Europe.

Earlier this summer, Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis brought the Stanley Cup back home to Latvia.

During his special day with the Cup, Balinskis shared it with youth players at two local Latvian rinks before enjoying some intimate time with his close friends and family.

Last week, Balinskis shared in another special moment back on his home soil.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina invited Balinskis to the Palace of Justice inside the Latvian capital of Riga.

This must have been an amazing experience and extreme honor for Balinskis, who has worked his way from the KHL to the Czech Extraliga to the AHL to the NHL, all while keeping an incredible attitude and making his fellow countrymen extremely proud.

Photos of the visit were posted on social media and can be seen below:

Photo caption: Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)