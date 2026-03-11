Coach Paul Maurice Provides Updates On Pair Of Key Injured Panthers Players

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media today following practice, providing updates on injured winger Brad Marchand and defenseman Seth Jones.
Following a comeback 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings, coach Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers took the ice for a practice on Wednesday.
Following the skate, he spoke to the media to provide updates on Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, two key veteran players. Marchand received difficult news on Monday, as he’s expected to be out “weeks” and could require surgery to correct the issue he is dealing with.
“There’s going to be a decision made on what’s the best way to get him to 100 percent full health,” Maurice said on Monday. “I think even if there isn’t (surgery), we’re still talking long-term; like, this isn’t going to be a couple of days. We’re into weeks.
“He has been dealing with something for a couple of months, (but) we have been able to maintain it.”
Today, Maurice said that they will get more clarity on Marchand by the end of the week.
As for Jones, he’ll return “when the X-ray is clear, and his strength is there,” that could still be 7-10 days. Jones has been out since Jan. 2, but he’s been taking contact and participating in practices.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.