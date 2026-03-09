Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Provides Updates On Seth Jones, Jonah Gadjovich

Florida Panthers’ Seth Jones and Jonah Gadjovich have updates provided by coach Paul Maurice.
The constant cycle of injured Florida Panthers players returning and new players suffering injuries continues, as coach Paul Maurice provides positive updates for Seth Jones and Jonah Gadjovich, while sharing negative news about Brad Marchand.
Jones has been out since Jan. 2 after suffering an upper-body injury. The hope was that he would be back before the Olympic break, but we are now over two months since Jones suffered the ailment, and he has yet to return.
Brad Marchand is set to join Jones, Gadjovich, Cole Schwindt, and Aleksander Barkov on the injured list. He’s been dealing with a lingering issue, and Maurice said he won’t be in the lineup on Tuesday and expects him to be out longer.
