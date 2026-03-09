Logo
Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Provides Updates On Seth Jones, Jonah Gadjovich cover image

Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Provides Updates On Seth Jones, Jonah Gadjovich

Julian Gaudio
6h
Florida Panthers’ Seth Jones and Jonah Gadjovich have updates provided by coach Paul Maurice.

The constant cycle of injured Florida Panthers players returning and new players suffering injuries continues, as coach Paul Maurice provides positive updates for Seth Jones and Jonah Gadjovich, while sharing negative news about Brad Marchand.

Jones has been out since Jan. 2 after suffering an upper-body injury. The hope was that he would be back before the Olympic break, but we are now over two months since Jones suffered the ailment, and he has yet to return. 

But today, Maurice was able to shed some light on Jones’ status.

“He can take contact, but there’s some healing that has to go on that hasn’t happened yet.”

The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, and Jones will not be in the lineup for that encounter.

Gadjovich will not either, as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old last played on Oct. 25, but his timeline to return has always been around March.

“We believe he’s trending in the right direction. Best case is another week, but we don’t know,” said Maurice. 

New forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Cole Reinhardt hit the ice as Florida gears up for Tuesday's game, adding depth after the trade deadline.
Brad Marchand is set to join Jones, Gadjovich, Cole Schwindt, and Aleksander Barkov on the injured list. He’s been dealing with a lingering issue, and Maurice said he won’t be in the lineup on Tuesday and expects him to be out longer.

