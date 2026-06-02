Florida Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Malte Gustafsson

As we continue to look at draft targets for the Florida Panthers with the ninth overall selection, today we ponder the idea of drafting big Swedish defender Malte Gustafsson.
If the Florida Panthers watch Alberts Smits get taken off the board before they make the ninth overall selection, they could gladly pivot to Malte Gustafsson.
Gustafsson might lack some of the high-end offensive instincts and abilities that Smits has, but Gustafsson is a year younger and a bruising defender who skates very well for a player with a 6-foot-4 frame.
Like Smits, Gustafsson would fit in very nicely within the Panthers organization. The Panthers coaching staff and management value size on their blueline, highlighted by Seth Jones (6-foot-4), Aaron Ekblad (6-foot-4), and Niko Mikkola (6-foot-6). Even Gustav Forsling and Dmitry Kulikov are listed at 6-foot-1.
Gustafsson is still just 17 years old and is far from NHL-ready, but with patience, scouts believe Gustafsson could become a very solid top-four defender.
The 2025-26 season saw Gustafsson play most of the campaign with HV71 in the SHL, where he notched three assists in 27 games. With HV71’s U-20 team, he scored four goals and 12 points in 19 games, flashing the offensive upside he possesses.
At the recent U-18s, Gustaffson recorded a goal and five points in six games, leading all Swedish defenders in points and ranking fifth on the team.
Anything he brings offensively is a bonus to his stout defensive game. Indeed, he uses his mobility to move the puck, but, more importantly, he uses it for gap control and to pick off passes. Whether it’s while pinching in the offensive zone or attempting to cut down passes in the neutral zone, Gustaffson reads the play well and is quick to react.
In his own end, he has an active stick that knocks pucks off his opponents’ sticks, but his best trait is how he uses his body. Gustaffson shows no fear using his body to separate players from the puck. Whether it’s along the boards, while defending the front of his net, or when opponents are trying to find open spaces, Gustaffson does an excellent job of being physically involved.
If Gustaffson’s offensive game improves, mainly his shot and passing vision, there is possible top-pairing potential in the Swede’s game, but his defensive game is a safe bet for a middle-pairing defender.
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