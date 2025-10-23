Florida Panthers announce ‘new and enhanced’ menu items, including gluten-free options

The food options for fans attending Florida Panthers games are growing.

On Thursday, the Panthers announced several new food choices and a meal deal that will be available inside Amerant Bank Arena this season.

Per the Panthers, the new concession items include BBQ ribs with coleslaw, corn, beans and potato salad, BBQ chicken with coleslaw, corn, beans and potato salad, Foot Long Dogs and a Tornado Potato all in Section 119.

Additionally, there will be prime rib carved sandwiches in Section 112, rotating smash burgers in the Champions Club (formerly Club Stoli) on the club level and a new soft hand-rolled salted and cinnamon pretzels “with an authentic taste, texture and quality” at Sections 108, 115, 129, 307 & 328.

The team is also adding a new Mister Softee stand to the upper level later this month.

Gluten-free chicken bites will be available at concession stands in Section 115 downstairs and 307 upstairs, and cauliflower crust cheese pizza will be served at Section 108 and Section 328.

The new Panthers’ meal deal will be available for select games.

Fans will be able to select two food items and one beverage for $19.93.

Options will include hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, popcorn, bottled water, soda or select beers.

Meal deal games will be Oct. 28 against Anaheim, Nov. 17 against Vancouver, Nov. 26 against Philadelphia, Dec. 4 against Nashville and Jan. 19 against San Jose.

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Concessions

