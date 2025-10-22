Panthers snap losing streak with late goal, Brad Marchand logs 2 points in return to Boston

The Florida Panthers wrapped up their five-game road trip on Tuesday night, still searching for their first points since leaving home.

Florida was in Boston to play the Bruins in what was a very emotional night, as it was the first game back in TD Garden for Brad Marchand since last season’s trade to the Panthers.

Marchand played a big role in Florida snapping their four-game losing streak, picking up a pair of primary assists while helping the Panthers to a dramatic 4-3 win in Boston.

Once the puck was dropped, it didn’t take long for the Cats to scratch out the game’s first goal.

With Boston’s Tanner Jeannot in the penalty box for tripping Marchand on the game’s first shift, Florida cashed in on the power play.

Marchand was creating havoc next to Jeremy Swayman’s net, feeding Anton Lundell for a quick shot from the right circle and helping keep the rebound alive for Mackie Samoskevich to slam home just 61 seconds into the game.

It wasn’t until early in the second period that another puck crossed the goal line, and once again it was the Panthers cashing in.

Off a faceoff in the Bruins zone, one that was won back by Boston center Fraser Minten, A.J. Greer beat Mason Lohrei to the loose puck off the draw and quickly snapped it past a surprised Swayman, doubling Florida’s lead 2:01 into period two.

Florida took that 2-0 lead into the third period, but a pair of goals two minutes apart by the Bruins had the game tied up less than five minutes into the frame.

That’s where the Panthers would stop the bleeding.

Midway through the third period, Marchand found Eetu Luostarinen streaking into the Bruins zone, and the young Finn beat Swayman over the blocker to put Florida back in front.

It’s a lead that lasted until the final minutes of the game, when the Bruins once again found a way to draw the score even.

This time, with Swayman on the bench for an extra attacker, Casey Middlestadt made a great pass to Morgan Geekie in front of the net after a save by Sergei Bobrovsky. Geekie fired the puck into a wide-open net to send the game to overtime.

Or so we thought.

With 26.5 seconds to go, a shot by Carter Verhaeghe deflected off the stick of Charlie McAvoy before hitting the far post and bouncing out toward the left faceoff circle. That’s where the puck struck the skate of Andrew Peeke as he was trying to stop and fluttered through the air back in the direction from which it came, sneaking just under the crossbar and into the net.

And THAT’S how the Panthers snapped their losing streak.

Now they return to South Florida for four straight games in Sunrise and some quality time at home.

On to the Penguins.

Photo caption: Oct 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) lets go with a shot past Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) during the second period at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)