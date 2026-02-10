Florida Panthers At The 2026 Winter Olympics: Team Sweden

Gustav Forsling and Myles Fee are representing the Florida Panthers on Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winer Olympics is right around the corner.
For the first time in over a decade, NHL players will be participating at the winter games, and that includes a large number of Florida Panthers.
Ten, to be exact, the most of any NHL team.
Over the past few days, THN Florida has been going through each team that will feature a Panthers player or staff member, and this time we’re talking Team Sweden.
The Swedes will have one Cats player suiting up in the yellow and blue and one staffer on the coaching staff. They are defenseman Gustav Forsling and video coach Myles Fee.
Early indications are that Forsling will line up on a defensive pairing with Buffalo Sabres’ All-Star blueliner Rasmus Dahlin.
Forsling is one of a few Panthers players who has suited up for every game so far this season.
As for Fee, he has been with the Panthers since 2022, serving on both of Florida’s Stanley Cup winning squads.
He previously served as a video coach for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and for Team Sweden at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off.
Team Sweden begins their journey at the Olympic men’s hockey tournament on Wednesday when they face host nation Italy at 3:10 p.m. ET. Sweden will be back in action two days later, meeting rival Finland on Friday at 6:10 a.m. ET, and then the following day the Swedes face Slovakia at 6:10 a.m. ET. to wrap up their preliminary round schedule.
Photo caption: Feb 12, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Sweden defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) warms-up before a game against Team Canada during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)