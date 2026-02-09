Florida Panthes At The 2026 Winter Olympics: Team Canada

It’s been over a decade since NHL players last participated at the Winter Olympics.
That will change this week in Milan.
Among the superstar hockey players taking part in this year’s winter games, there are 10 Florida Panthers players and several other staff members who were selected to complete.
This week, THN Florida will highlight each team with Panthers so you know who to look for and where to find them.
Today we’re looking at Team Canada.
There are three Panthers players who will suit up for the Canadian squad, all getting their first taste of Olympic action.
They are forwards Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett.
All three were teammates at last year’s 4 Nations Face Off, when Team Canada took home gold after defeating the United States in overtime of the final match.
Marchand had spent much of the season leading the Panthers in scoring until a recent injury caused him to miss a chunk of time.
He’s still logged an impressive 25 goals and 50 points in 46 NHL games so far this season.
Marchand and Reinhart have been the main sources of offense for the injury-plagued Panthers this season.
Reinhart has since taken over the team lead in goals and overall scoring, with 27 tallies and 55 total points through 57 games played.
As for Bennett, last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner has bounced back after a slow scoring start to the season. He entered the Olympic break with 19 goals and 42 points while, like Reinhart, playing in all 57 of Florida’s game so far this season.
So far during practices in Milan, Marchand has been skating on the left side of a line with Nick Suzuki centered by Nathan MacKinnon while Reinhart has played on the right of center Bo Horvat and left wing Brandon Hagel. Bennett, along with Seth Jarvis, have been the extra forwards thus far.
The first game for Team Canada is set for Thursday at 10:40 a.m. ET when they face Czechia.
They are also scheduled to play Switzerland on Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET and then they close out the preliminary round on Sunday against France at 10:40 a.m. ET.
Photo caption: Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Sydney Crosby (87) talks with forward Sam Reinhart (13) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)