Florida Panthers' New President Of Business Operations Michael White Has History With Amazon, Disney

“From the moment I met the Viola family, it was instantly clear to me how much the Florida Panthers mean to them and how important this organization is to the South Florida community,” said White. “My family and I are beyond excited to join a world-class group that values success not only by its championships on the ice, but its impact off it as well. I am thrilled to bring my experience combining exceptional hospitality and cutting-edge technology to serve Florida Panthers fans at Amerant Bank Arena and all entities of our organization.”