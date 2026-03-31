Florida Panthers' New President Of Business Operations Michael White Has History With Amazon, Disney

Former Amazon and Disney executive Michael White joins the Florida Panthers, bringing tech and hospitality expertise to elevate fan experience and drive organizational growth.
The Florida Panthers announced a new addition to the business side of the team’s operations.
On Monday, Florida introduced Michael White as the Panthers new President of Business Operations during a press conference in Sunrise.
White will oversee all business aspects for the four facilities the Panthers operate: Amerant Bank Arena, the Baptist Health IcePlex, the War Memorial Auditorium and the Panthers IceDen.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michael White to our Panthers family,” said Panthers Owner Michael Viola. “After a diligent and comprehensive search, we are confident that Michael is the right fit to lead our organization into continued success.”
White replaces the longtime head of Florida’s business operations Shawn Thornton, who left the organization last year and is currently the Senior VP and Chief Partnership Officer for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.
During his introductory press conference, White spoke highly of the Panthers franchise and what had been built under the watchful eye of the Violas.
“From the moment I met the Viola family, it was instantly clear to me how much the Florida Panthers mean to them and how important this organization is to the South Florida community,” said White. “My family and I are beyond excited to join a world-class group that values success not only by its championships on the ice, but its impact off it as well. I am thrilled to bring my experience combining exceptional hospitality and cutting-edge technology to serve Florida Panthers fans at Amerant Bank Arena and all entities of our organization.”
Before joining the Panthers, White most recently served as the Chief Product Officer for Zoox, which is Amazon’s autonomous vehicle company. Before that, White spent 11 years working with the Walt Disney Company in several leadership roles that spanned across the businesses parks, consumer products, media and retail.
He also helped Disney launch some of their biggest recent innovations such as MagicBand+ and Genie+.
“(Michael) brings to our club a proven record in consumer experience, partnership growth and product development for some of the world’s most successful companies and invaluable capabilities of organizational leadership and visionary innovation,” said Viola. “Michael will play a key role in our next phase of growth as we work to deliver memorable experiences for sports and entertainment fans.”
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