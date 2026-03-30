Panthers Ink Goaltender Tyler Muszelik To 2-Year ELC

The Panthers have secured promising young goaltender Tyler Muszelik on a two-year entry-level deal, fueling their future on ice.
The Florida Panthers have signed one of their top goaltending prospects to his first professional deal.
On Monday, the Panthers signed Tyler Muszelik to a two-year entry-level contract.
The 21-year-old was originally selected by the Panthers in the sixth round, 189th overall, at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
He has spent the past four seasons honing his craft at the collegiate level, first with the University of New Hampshire in 2022-23 and 2023-24, then transferring to the University of Connecticut, where he’s spent the past two seasons.
This season, Muszelik helped UConn make a second straight appearance at the NCAA Tournament, skating to a 19-11-5 record to go with a strong .926 save percentage and a tidy 2.21 goals against average.
“Tyler is a talented and hard-working goaltender who has displayed strong growth and poise throughout his four seasons in college hockey,” Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said in a statement released by the team. “We are excited for him to begin his professional career within our organization and Goaltending Excellence Department.”
While Muszelik’s new ELC doesn’t kick in until the 2026-27 season, he isn't going to wait until after the offseason to start his pro career.
Per source, Muszelik is expected to join Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, when they return from their current road trip next week, likely on a professional tryout contract.
This will allow Muszelik a chance to get to know the players and coaching staff in Charlotte while receiving a taste of what pro hockey life is like.
The Checkers have seven regular season games remaining on their schedule, including three on their road trip, before the start of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Charlotte is one of five Eastern Conference teams to already clinch their spot in the postseason.
LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA
Photo caption: Feb 25, 2025; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn goaltender Tyler Muszelik (30) defends against Boston University during the third period at Toscano Family Ice Forum. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)