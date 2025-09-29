Florida Panthers remove 2 defensemen, 2 goaltenders from training camp roster

The Florida Panthers have made some roster moves as training camp continues.

Monday morning, as Florida prepared to host the Carolina Hurricanes in a preseason matchup at Amerant Bank Arena, the team announced a few changes to their camp roster.

Two defensemen, Ludvig Jansson and Evan Nause, and two goaltenders, Evan Cormier and Kirill Gerasimyuk, are all heading to training camp with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

Jansson, Nause and Gerasimyuk were all assigned to Charlotte, as all are under contract with Florida, while Cormier was on a PTO. He will push for a deal with the Checkers, who are expected to also have goaltender Brandon Bussi on their roster once the season begins.

For now, Bussi remains with Sergei Bobrovsky, Daniil Tarasov and Cooper Black as the remaining goaltenders at Cats camp.

You can check out the updated training camp roster in the images below:

