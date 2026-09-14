Florida Panthers Set Up With Great Opportunity To Become NHL's Next Dynasty

With a locked-in core and rising salary cap, the back-to-back champions possess the stability and defensive grit necessary to cement their status among hockey’s greatest all-time programs.
The Florida Panthers are going to be a team that is watched closely this season.
Coming off an injury plagued campaign a year ago, the Panthers are once again healthy and ready to resume their role as one of the league’s top teams.
But they are also on the cusp of becoming something the NHL has not seen in over a decade and rarely has seen over the past half century.
A dynasty.
Generally, a team can be considered a dynasty when they win three of more championships during the same era of dominance.
Most recently, the Chicago Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in a six-year span (2010, 2013 and 2015). Prior to that, the Detroit Red Wins won Cups in 1997, 1998 and 2002.
Those count as dynasties.
Before that, the New York Islanders winning four straight titles from 1980 to 1983 and the Edmonton Oilers winning five titles between in seven years between 1984 and 1990 dominated the 80s, and the Montreal Canadiens basically running the 70s with six Stanley Cup wins in nine years were absolutely dynasties.
Now what about the Panthers?
Florida won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025 after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons, starting in 2023.
Another championship (or two, or three) over the next several seasons will absolutely qualify the Panthers as a dynasty.
Looking forward, the team’s window of opportunity to continue finding that kind of success seems wide open.
They have an incredibly formidable core group of players who are all signed through at least the end of the decade and are entering or currently residing in the prime years of their respective careers.
It’s a list that includes Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, Brad Marchand, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola.
Additionally, Florida General Manager Bill Zito and his staff will have more money to spend in the coming years as the league’s salary cap continues to rise.
Some of that will go toward an extension for Brady Tkahcuk, whose contract has two years remaining and is eligible to sign a new deal next summer, and the team’s future goaltenders, as both Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid are under contract through the end of the 2027-28 season.
Based off his track record, Panthers fans can feel confident that Zito will continue to build and maintain Florida’s elite, championship contending roster.
Under head coach Paul Maurice, the team will continue to play a brand of physically imposing and aggressively defensive hockey that thrives once the playoffs arrive.
Will all that be enough for the Panthers to reach the mountaintop at least one more time over the next several seasons?
Time will tell, but there’s an argument to be made that Florida will be as prepared and capable of any team vying to make that climb.
Their next bite at the championship apple will begin later this week in Fort Lauderdale.
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Photo caption: Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; The FloridaPanthershoist theStanleyCupafter winning game six of the 2025StanleyCupFinal against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)