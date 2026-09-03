Former Panthers Assistant GM Says Matthew Tkachuk Is An Avid User Of Analytics

"My experience has been that there are defintely some players who maybe don't care and don't want to know, but that has not been the norm to me," Metha started. "I just find that more and more with this generation of players, a lot of these guys grew up playing video games. A lot of these guys grew up with numbers and stats, and looking at their stats. Looking at stats on the internet and numbers on the internet. My experience is that players have always been extremely interested in 'what are you looking at, how are you kind of gauging what my performance is.'"