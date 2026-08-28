Devils Prospect Mikhail Yegorov Is Trying To Change How Goaltenders Are Evaluated
New Jersey Devils goaltending prospect Mikhail Yegorov has launched a new platform that takes an analytical approach to goaltending evaluation, putting his own numbers under the microscope.
While analytics have become more prominent than ever in the process of evaluating NHL players, goaltending still stands out as one of the harder positions to analyze on a deeper level.
New Jersey Devils prospect Mikhail Yegorov wants to change that, and he’s putting his own numbers under the microscope to do so.
The 20-year-old Boston University netminder took to social media on Thursday to announce the launch of YegorovStats.com, a dashboard of personal statistics for Yegorov that goes beyond traditional data available to the public.
“Save percentage. Goals against. That's how the world decides if a goalie is good or bad,” Yegorov wrote in his post. “But nobody knows if he's actually outperforming his environment. So I built a platform that shows the full picture.”
Yegorov’s goal, as written on the website, is “to provide a comprehensive picture of game-by-game and aggregate performance.”
It feels like Devils GM Sunny Mehta, who is known for his data-driven approach, is probably going to be a big fan of Yegorov.
The Russian netminder arrived in North America three years ago and spent time in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers before being selected with the 49th pick of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Devils. Yegorov entered the draft as the top-ranked goaltender in the continent by NHL Central Scouting.
After a short but stellar freshman campaign for Yegorov in 2024-25 that saw the Terriers come up just short to Western Michigan University in the NCAA title game, things fell apart.
BU failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years after putting together an underwhelming 17-17-2 record in 2025-26, and Yegorov’s numbers took a hit as a result. He posted a .904 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average in 35 appearances.
This isn’t to say this endeavour is self-serving for Yegorov, or that he is looking for a way to prove he performed better in a down year than his traditional stats would suggest. He’s not trying to re-write his numbers, he’s trying to change how we look at them.
The website contains manually-tracked data that breaks down Yegorov’s performances through a variety of lenses, ranging from more publicly available metrics like Goals Saved Above Expected down to tinier details like Retention Rate, which the website describes as the “percentage of puck distributions that were successful outlets.”
This is a personal project for Yegorov, and it's certainly a unique one. As analytics become more ingrained with player evaluation, it will be interesting to see if any other athletes follow in his footsteps.
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