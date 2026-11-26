Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena.
Nov 26, 2026 3:44 PM
Bolstered by the returns of Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand, the healthy Panthers celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in a good spot in the standings with their minds set on going on a run.
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