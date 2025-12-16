Panthers to host Winter Classic Jersey Nights, will wear new threads during additional home games

There has been a noticeable fashion movement in certain parts of South Florida over the past several weeks.

In popular areas across Miami-Dade and Broward County, people have been seen sporting their new Winter Classic gear in growing numbers.

The NHL officially revealed the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers uniforms for the 2026 Winter Classic last month.

Since then, Panthers fans both locally and on the road have been decking themselves out in the fresh new gear.

Considering the sudden and obvious popularity of the special edition threads, it’s not surprising that the Panthers are going to wear them more than once this season.

In addition to the Winter Classic itself, which takes place on Jan. 2, Florida will wear their new uniforms during two other home games at Amerant Bank Arena this season.

They will be on Sunday, Jan. 4, when the Panthers host the Colorado Avalanche, and on Wednesday, Feb. 4 against the Boston Bruins.

For more information on the Panthers’ Winter Classic uniforms, including a few photos, click here.

