Panthers clamp down against Los Angeles to earn third straight victory

The Florida Panthers were back on home ice Wednesday night, looking to build on the momentum they gained during their recent road trip.

Florida hosted the Los Angeles Kings for their second and final meeting of the season and completed the two-game sweep, defeating LA by a final of 3-2.

The Kings opened the scoring while on the power play after Sam Bennett was called for a high sticking double minor.

Joel Armia got his stick on a point shot by Brandt Clark, deflecting the puck past Daniil Tarasov to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead with 6:21 left in the opening period.

Florida tied things up in similar fashion, with a power play goal early in the second period.

Parked in front of the net, Anton Lundell got his stick on a point shot by Aaron Ekblad, deflecting the puck perfectly past the glove of Anton Forsberg to knot the score at one 2:14 into the middle frame.

Less than five minutes later, the Panthers took their first lead of the night.

The red-hot Sam Bennett line struck again, as Carter Verhaeghe scored his ninth goal over his past 11 games to give Florida a 2-1 lead at the 7:04 mark of the second period off assists from Jeff Petry and Brad Marchand.

Carrying a one-goal lead into the final 20 minutes, the Panthers quickly added some insurane to their scoring total.

Directly off the third period’s opening faceoff, Marchand made a perfect pass to a cutting Bennett, who deflected the puck right under the crossbar to double the Cats’ lead just 10 seconds into the period.

That goal came in handy after Florida was victimized by a crazy bounce that ended up in the back of their net.

Directly off a faceoff win in the Panthers’ zone, a Gus Forsling pass attempt that was intended for Marchand on a set ‘face-off win’ play went off skate of Kevin Fiala and somehow bounced back toward the net and past Tarasov.

The fluky goal cut Florida’s lead to 3-2 with 15:12 on the clock.

That’s as close as the Kings would get, thanks to some strong defensive hockey and a key penalty kill in the final minutes.

On to the Hurricanes.

Photo caption: Dec 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates after a goal by center Carter Verhaeghe (not pictured) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)