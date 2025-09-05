Looking back at top Florida Panthers plays from past few seasons

We’re into the month of September, which means a new hockey season is right around the corner.

In the coming weeks, the members of the Florida Panthers who aren’t already in South Florida will arrive back in their hockey home, ready to prepare for a quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup.

Usually, the time between free agency dying down in mid-to-late July and the start of training camp in mid-September tends to be on the quiet side.

Well, Thursday night the Panthers posted a new video to their YouTube channel that had me feeling anything but quiet and calm.

It’s a video of some of the most memorable and exciting moments of Panthers hockey over the past three seasons; what the team is calling their “best AURA plays.”

It was 22 minutes out of my day that felt well spent after watching.

Don’t be surprised to find yourself feeling similarly if you take the time to enjoy the show.

You can check out the video below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Ranks Fourth In NHL Network's Top 10 Goaltenders Rankings

Panthers 2023 top pick Gracyn Sawchyn participates in NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Former Panthers Center Scott Gomez Features In U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2025

Celebrating 5-year anniversary of Florida Panthers hiring Bill Zito as general manager

Should The Panthers Prioritize Winning The Atlantic Division?

Photo caption: May 24, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

