Matthew Tkachuk football prowess tested with 9 picks on 'College Gameday' in Miami

Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk did something on Saturday that no other NHL player had ever done before.

During Saturday’s broadcast of “College Gameday” on ESPN, which was being held on the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Tkachuk was asked to be the show’s weekly guest picker.

Turns out, Tkachuk was the first NHL player ever asked to be a guest picker on "College Gameday" and did not take it lightly.

While his life has been inundated with hockey, and for good reason, Tkachuk said he has remained a big fan of college football since his younger days.

He also said that he took his role as guest picker seriously, admitting that he did homework for the first time since he was in the ninth grade while preparing for the show.

Ultimately, Tkachuk made nine college football picks on the show.

Let’s see how he did.

(This story will be updated as the games go final)

Tkachuk: Syracuse over Clemson

Outcome:

Tkachuk: No. 23 Missouri over South Carolina

Outcome:

Tkachuk: No. 7 Florida State over Kent State

Outcome:

Tkachuk: No. 11 Oklahoma over No. 22 Auburn

Outcome:

Tkachuk: TCU over SMU

Outcome: TCU wins 35-24

Tkachuk: No. 9 Illinois over No. 19 Indiana

Outcome:

Tkachuk: No. 16 Utah over No. 17 Texas Tech

Outcome: Texas Tech wins 34-10

Tkachuk: Michigan over Nebraska

Outcome:

Tkachuk: Miami over Florida

Outcome:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

The Hockey Show: Panthers above all in our preseason NHL rankings

Final Year Of His Contract and 36 Years Old, Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Isn’t Worried and Feels Great

Matthew Tkachuk to appear as celebrity picker on ESPN's College Gameday in Miami

Panthers Embracing The Pressure Of Chasing A Three-Peat

NHL teams in no tax states have always held a financial advantage, but only recently has anyone made a fuss